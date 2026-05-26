Fast-track court charges 7 over Garg death under Indian laws
Entertainment
A fast-track court has officially charged seven people in connection with the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.
The group includes his event organizer, manager, two bandmates, cousin Sandipan Garg, and two security officers.
They are facing serious charges such as murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence under India's new laws.
Garg case 7 plead not guilty
All seven pleaded not guilty at their hearing. Daily witness sessions start June 8.
While Singapore authorities said Garg's death was caused by intoxication and drowning (ruling out foul play), the case is still under close watch in Assam, with over 60 FIRs filed and a special police team investigating.