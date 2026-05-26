Fast-track court charges 7 over Garg death under Indian laws Entertainment May 26, 2026

A fast-track court has officially charged seven people in connection with the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The group includes his event organizer, manager, two bandmates, cousin Sandipan Garg, and two security officers.

They are facing serious charges such as murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence under India's new laws.