Fast-track court freezes 6 bank accounts linked to Siddhartha Sharma

SIT charges 7 over Garg death

Authorities say Sharma's accounts were used for "cash whitening" and alleged siphoning off, routing, cash whitening, and transfer of money, and he hasn't shown any legal proof for his income.

The SIT has also charged seven people, including band members and a relative, with serious crimes like murder and conspiracy.

Even though Singapore police found no foul play in Garg's 2025 death, Assam officials are treating it as a murder case, with all accused currently in custody as the investigation continues.