'Fatal Fury' gets movie and animated series with Goyer attached
Entertainment
Fatal Fury, the legendary fighting game series, is getting a fresh movie and animated show are both in the works.
The Arena indie banner is handling the movie, with David S Goyer on board.
The story centers on brothers Terry and Andy Bogard as they battle it out in South Town's iconic tournament.
'The Vow' debuts on YouTube
The animated series, called The Vow, will dive into the Bogard brothers' early training years and will drop on YouTube instead of streaming platforms.
Fatal Fury originally launched in 1991, became a big deal for SNK, and made its comeback last year with City of the Wolves.
Plus, The Arena has plans for more SNK favorites like Metal Slug and Samurai Shodown, so expect even more classic game nostalgia soon!