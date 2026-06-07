'Fatal Fury' gets movie and animated series with Goyer attached

'The Vow' debuts on YouTube

The animated series, called The Vow, will dive into the Bogard brothers' early training years and will drop on YouTube instead of streaming platforms.

Fatal Fury originally launched in 1991, became a big deal for SNK, and made its comeback last year with City of the Wolves.

Plus, The Arena has plans for more SNK favorites like Metal Slug and Samurai Shodown, so expect even more classic game nostalgia soon!