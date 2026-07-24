Fatehi backs NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protesters, urges support
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi has voiced her support for students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
She shared, "Education is more than exams or marks. It is hope. It is sacrifice. It is the dream of a better tomorrow," urging everyone not to let young people down.
Celebrities back protesters, Wangchuk ends strike
Fatehi joins other celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in backing the students.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's recent 26-day hunger strike ended in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.