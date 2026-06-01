Fatehi opens Canadian FIFA World Cup 2026 with 'Siir Siir'
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi brought major energy to Toronto's BMO Field, opening the Canadian leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with her new anthem, Siir Siir.
The track, which she created alongside collaborators Vegedream and Sanjoy, mixes Moroccan Darija, Arabic, French, and English, showing off a truly global vibe.
Fatehi's 'Siir Siir' video in Morocco
Born in Canada to a Moroccan family, Nora returned to her roots for this moment.
The Siir Siir music video was shot in Morocco and spotlights kids playing street soccer, capturing the spirit of the game.
This year's World Cup festivities also featured Shakira and Burna Boy in Mexico City.
Fun fact: < em>Siir Siir comes from a Moroccan football chant meaning "go, go."