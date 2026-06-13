Fatehi performs World Cup 2026 anthem at Canada kickoff Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Nora Fatehi brought major energy to the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening event in Canada, performing the tournament anthem with producers WajDream and Sanjoy.

Her bold red outfit and standout dance moves quickly caught attention online.

The show was part of a global kickoff, with Katy Perry performing in Los Angeles and Shakira and Burna Boy debuting the official anthem in Mexico City.