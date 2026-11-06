Fatehi summoned as witness in ₹200 cr Delhi extortion case
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi, the actress, has been asked to appear at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on November 6, 2026. This is part of a high-profile ₹200 crore extortion case linked to alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
She missed an earlier date but is now required as a witness, not as an accused.
Court rejects Fatehi exemption plea
Fatehi's lawyers tried to get her excused because of prior work commitments, but the court said no; her testimony is considered important for the ongoing Enforcement Directorate and Economic Offences (EOW) proceedings.
Last time, she couldn't make it because of short notice.
Now, all eyes are on what details she might share to help move the case forward.