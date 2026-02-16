Fatima Sana Shaikh loves 'Tu Yaa Main' like Karan Johar
Fatima Sana Shaikh just called the new film "Tu Yaa Main" (out February 13) "absolutely beautiful" on Instagram. The movie, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is a remake of the Thai thriller "The Pool."
Shaikh loved its music, background score, and especially the cinematography.
Fatima's review in detail
Shaikh gave a shoutout to cinematographer Debashis Remy Dalai for stunning visuals and composer Prateek Rajagopal for an addictive soundtrack.
She was all praise for Shanaya ("Bhot hi pyaari") and said Adarsh was "Kaise kar lete ho har baar? So, so good...your every beat is just on point! I'm a fan."
Kshitee Jog also got a mention: "You are just so amazing. We need to see more of you!"
Director Bejoy Nambiar impressed her with his edge-of-the-seat style—she summed it up simply: "Mazza aa gaya."
Karan Johar also loved the film
Karan also hyped up the film online, calling it "traumatizing in the best way possible" and applauding both the lead performances and Bejoy Nambiar's direction.
Looks like this survival horror romance has caught quite a few eyes!