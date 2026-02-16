Fatima Sana Shaikh loves 'Tu Yaa Main' like Karan Johar

Fatima's review in detail

Shaikh gave a shoutout to cinematographer Debashis Remy Dalai for stunning visuals and composer Prateek Rajagopal for an addictive soundtrack.

She was all praise for Shanaya ("Bhot hi pyaari") and said Adarsh was "Kaise kar lete ho har baar? So, so good...your every beat is just on point! I'm a fan."

Kshitee Jog also got a mention: "You are just so amazing. We need to see more of you!"

Director Bejoy Nambiar impressed her with his edge-of-the-seat style—she summed it up simply: "Mazza aa gaya."