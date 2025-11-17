Prabhas's 'Fauzi' to be a 2-part film, confirms director
What's the story
The upcoming film Fauzi, starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will be a two-part series. The first part will be released soon, while the second part will serve as a prequel to the story. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is set during India's colonial past and features Prabhas as an Azad Hind Force soldier.
Director's insight
Raghavapudi: Second installment will explore another dimension
Raghavapudi shared his vision for Fauzi, saying, according to PTI, "We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension." "There's abundant material from our colonial past - stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. I've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally." He aims to present a positive portrayal of freedom fighters.
Career milestone
'Fauzi' marks Prabhas's return to period dramas
Fauzi is a significant project for Prabhas as it marks his return to epic period dramas after the Baahubali series. The film is touted to be one of Mythri Movie Makers's most ambitious projects and brings together Prabhas, the makers of Pushpa, and the Sita Ramam maker in a "union of generations." With the tagline "The bravest tale of a soldier," Fauzi promises to tell a forgotten legend of courage and heroism.
Director's approach
Raghavapudi's approach to historical storytelling in 'Fauzi'
Raghavapudi emphasized his intention to create a positive image of freedom fighters in Fauzi. He believes many filmmakers have failed to portray these heroes positively and that it is essential to celebrate them as true heroes by making aspirational films about them. It is targeting a 2026 Independence Day release. Prabhas has several other projects in the pipeline, including Spirit, The Raja Saab, and Kalki 2.