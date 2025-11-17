Prabhas's 'Fauzi' to be a 2-part film, confirms director

The upcoming film Fauzi , starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will be a two-part series. The first part will be released soon, while the second part will serve as a prequel to the story. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is set during India's colonial past and features Prabhas as an Azad Hind Force soldier.

Director's insight Raghavapudi: Second installment will explore another dimension Raghavapudi shared his vision for Fauzi, saying, according to PTI, "We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension." "There's abundant material from our colonial past - stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. I've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally." He aims to present a positive portrayal of freedom fighters.

Career milestone 'Fauzi' marks Prabhas's return to period dramas Fauzi is a significant project for Prabhas as it marks his return to epic period dramas after the Baahubali series. The film is touted to be one of Mythri Movie Makers's most ambitious projects and brings together Prabhas, the makers of Pushpa, and the Sita Ramam maker in a "union of generations." With the tagline "The bravest tale of a soldier," Fauzi promises to tell a forgotten legend of courage and heroism.