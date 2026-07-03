Faulkner reveals early stage breast cancer after mammogram on Instagram
Entertainment
Lisa Faulkner, best known from Holby City and EastEnders, just opened up about her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis.
She found it during a routine mammogram, had surgery two weeks ago to remove the cancer, and is now on the mend.
Faulkner posted about her experience on Instagram, letting fans know she's feeling much better.
Faulkner urges screenings, preparing for radiotherapy
Faulkner said the surgery went well and she's prepping for radiotherapy soon.
She urged everyone not to skip their health screenings, sharing, "Don't put them off go, because they found this and without that mammogram it wouldn't have been picked up."
She thanked the National Health Service for catching it early and mentioned her husband John Torode has supported her throughout.