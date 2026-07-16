Prabhas's 'Fauzi' set to become one of India's costliest films
What's the story
Prabhas's upcoming film, Fauzi, is making headlines for its reported ₹600 crore budget, which could make it one of the most expensive Telugu films ever produced. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the period war drama is set in pre-Independence India. The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, Rajesh Sharma, among others. Here are all the details about its budget and production.
Production details
Budget allocated to elaborate production design, period visuals
The film's budget is reportedly being used to recreate the pre-Independence era with elaborate sets, large-scale action sequences, period costumes, and extensive visual effects.
While the reported budget of Fauzi has sparked speculation about it being India's most expensive film, it's still early to say so.
A number of other films, including Kalki 2898 AD and RRR, have been said to have similar or higher production costs.
Actor's schedule
Prabhas's packed lineup of projects
With Fauzi currently in the works, Prabhas continues to juggle one of the busiest lineups in Indian cinema.
His upcoming slate also includes Spirit, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, and Salaar Part 2.
Meanwhile, Fauzi stars Imanvi opposite Prabhas, with Sajjad Delafrooz as the villain.