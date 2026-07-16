'Fauzi' poster: Prabhas looks battered but undefeated; December release locked
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Fauzi, starring Prabhas, will hit the theaters on December 3, 2026. The news was announced by the actor himself through a social media post featuring an intense new poster of the film. In the poster, Prabhas is seen drenched in blood and rainwater as he sits amidst what seems like a battlefield with dead bodies around him.
Film details
More about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi is a period action drama that marks Prabhas's return to the genre after Baahubali.
The film is touted to be the most ambitious project from Mythri Movie Makers, featuring an extraordinary collaboration of Prabhas, Mythri (Pushpa makers), and Hanu Raghavapudi (acclaimed film Sita Ramam director).
Fauzi is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar under Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Fauzi'
The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher.
The title Fauzi is written in bold red letters across the poster, while the makers have prominently billed Prabhas "in and as" the central character. He has been tagged as "a battalion who fights alone."
The visual design also includes faded numbers, official-looking seals, and handwritten text that add an air of mystery to the film's historical setting.