'Fauzi' poster: Prabhas looks battered but undefeated; December release locked 

Fauzi is a period action drama that marks Prabhas's return to the genre after Baahubali.

The film is touted to be the most ambitious project from Mythri Movie Makers, featuring an extraordinary collaboration of Prabhas, Mythri (Pushpa makers), and Hanu Raghavapudi (acclaimed film Sita Ramam director).

Fauzi is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar under Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.