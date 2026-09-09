Prabhas's 'Fauzi' pushed to 2027?
What's the story
The much-anticipated pan-Indian film Fauzi, starring Prabhas, is reportedly being pushed to 2027. Originally scheduled for a December 3 release after multiple delays, recent online chatter suggests that the makers have decided to postpone it yet again. The new release window under consideration is March 2027, although an official confirmation is still awaited.
Film details
'Fauzi' is set in pre-Independence India
Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a period film set before India's Independence.
Prabhas plays a soldier in the movie, with Imanvi as the female lead.
The film is being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers.
With Fauzi's release now uncertain, other films like Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan's Sri Sri are eyeing early December releases.
Another delay
Prabhas's 'Spirit' might get delayed, too
Fauzi's release date is not the only one in limbo. Another Prabhas starrer, Spirit, is also reportedly going to be delayed.
A previous report by Bollywood Hungama revealed, "Around 75 days of shooting still remain, and with Prabhas' dates scattered over multiple films, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will find it tough to finish the film on time."
The source revealed that the makers are now eyeing a "post-IPL window in June 2027" for the release.