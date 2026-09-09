Prabhas's 'Fauzi' pushed to 2027?

Fauzi's release date is not the only one in limbo. Another Prabhas starrer, Spirit, is also reportedly going to be delayed.

A previous report by Bollywood Hungama revealed, "Around 75 days of shooting still remain, and with Prabhas' dates scattered over multiple films, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will find it tough to finish the film on time."

The source revealed that the makers are now eyeing a "post-IPL window in June 2027" for the release.