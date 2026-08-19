Will 'Spirit' miss Eid release? Here's what we know

Despite the challenges, the makers of Spirit are still hoping to release the film on Eid, when Khan's Vamshi Paidipally directorial releases.

However, insiders acknowledge that meeting this deadline is unlikely.

The insider added, "Of course, at the moment, most will deny the development, but the matter of fact rests in the fact that the film is running behind its schedule."

"The announcement of delay might come now, or months later, but the chatter has already begun."