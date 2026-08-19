Will 'Spirit' miss Eid release? Here's what we know
What's the story
The much-anticipated clash between Prabhas's Spirit and a Salman Khan-starrer on Eid 2027 may not happen after all. A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Spirit is likely to miss its scheduled release due to delays in production. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, still has around 75 days of shooting left.
New schedule
Prabhas's packed schedule adds to production delays
A source told the outlet, "Around 75 days of shooting still remain, and with Prabhas' dates scattered over multiple films, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will find it tough to finish the film on time."
"The internal discussions at T-Series have begun about identifying a new release date."
"One of the dates identified by T-Series head honcho is the post-IPL window in June 2027."
Optimism persists
Makers still holding on to Eid release hope
Despite the challenges, the makers of Spirit are still hoping to release the film on Eid, when Khan's Vamshi Paidipally directorial releases.
However, insiders acknowledge that meeting this deadline is unlikely.
The insider added, "Of course, at the moment, most will deny the development, but the matter of fact rests in the fact that the film is running behind its schedule."
"The announcement of delay might come now, or months later, but the chatter has already begun."
Official statement
T-Series refutes all the buzz, confirms March release
Despite the rumors, a T-Series spokesperson has confirmed that Spirit is still on track for its March 5, 2027 release.
The spokesperson stated, "We are very much on track with the release of Spirit."
"The film is slated to release on 5th March 2027, and there is absolutely no change to the announced release date."
"We are working as per schedule and are gearing up to bring the film to audiences worldwide on 5th March 2027."