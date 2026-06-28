Prabhas's 'Fauzi' to release in December?
What's the story
The much-awaited period action drama Fauzi, starring Prabhas, is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release on December 3, 2026. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and has been in the news for its high-octane action sequences and historical setting. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.
Film details
More about 'Fauzi'
Fauzi is an upcoming period epic featuring Prabhas as a soldier in a fictional story set against a historical backdrop. The film also stars Imanvi as the female lead, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada play important roles. Earlier reports suggested that the period action drama was being considered for a Dussehra or November 2026 release.
Actor's workload
Prabhas's packed schedule
Prabhas has been juggling multiple projects, including Fauzi and Spirit, for the past three months. A source told Times Now, "Since all three films belong to completely different genres and worlds, the preparation involved for each project is extremely intense." The actor's busy schedule is likely to continue for another four months. He also has a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.
Previous release
Meanwhile, catch up on Prabhas's latest release
Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The film revolves around a young man named Raju (Prabhas) and his rivalry with the ghost of his grandfather, who haunts a mansion. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar.