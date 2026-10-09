'Fauzi' teaser October 23 while release moves March 18 2027
Entertainment
Get ready, Prabhas fans! The teaser for Fauzi is expected to land on October 23, right on the star's birthday.
While the film was originally planned for December 2026, it's now set to release on March 18, 2027, giving the team extra time to perfect everything.
Right now, they're busy filming a major interval scene.
'Fauzi' filming wraps October 12
Filming wraps up its current phase by October 12 before taking a break until mid-November; after that, work continues through December with focus on big scenes like the climax.
Fauzi features Prabhas as an Azad Hind Fauj soldier and marks Imanvi's acting debut, alongside Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher.