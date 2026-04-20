Favreau announces 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' movie separate from series
Entertainment
Big news for Star Wars fans: Jon Favreau just revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu is getting its own movie, separate from the main series.
The film promises a fresh cinematic vibe and aims to be fun for both longtime fans and newcomers, so you won't need to have seen the show to jump in.
Favreau: Film opens May 22, 2026
Favreau says this movie is "You have to completely switch hats then." from the usual TV storytelling, taking inspiration from the early days of The Mandalorian.
It's set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, bringing Star Wars back to the big screen after almost seven years and hoping to reignite excitement for everyone, old fans and new faces alike.