Favreau directs 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' on Disney+ September 2

Despite a hefty $166 million budget, the movie only brought in $345 million worldwide, not exactly a blockbuster. The story picks up after the fall of the Empire with Din and Grogu facing off against lingering Imperial threats.

While some fans hoped for another season of the original series instead of a movie, its return to Disney+ could help it reconnect with longtime viewers.

Plus, Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White join the cast for this galactic adventure.