Fazal, Chadha co-lead Delhi situational comedy film for 1st time
Entertainment
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to co-star in a new situational comedy, their first time leading a film together.
Directed by Shashie Vermaa and featuring Kumud Mishra, the movie is rooted in the lively chaos of Delhi.
Fazal praises script, Vermaa credits Delhi
Fazal calls the script "special" for its real characters and situations, while Chadha is excited to rediscover her Delhi roots and explore fresh chemistry with Fazal.
Director Vermaa says Delhi itself shapes the story's relationships and chaos.
The film is produced by Chandan Anand, Mukesh Giri Rinku, and Ravi Narmula.