Fazal leads 'Raakh' 1970s crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Raakh just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, bringing a dark, 1970s-set crime thriller inspired by the real-life Ranga-Billa case.
Ali Fazal leads as Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Jatav, diving into a tense kidnapping investigation that pulls him deep into the criminal underworld.
The show also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.
Strong performances lift 'Raakh' despite pacing
Fazal stands out as Jatav, balancing duty with personal demons in a way that feels real. Bendre and Bashir add solid support to the story.
While some episodes drag or feel predictable, Raakh is still an engaging watch for its strong performances and gritty vibe.