Fazal recalls rent and food struggles after '3 Idiots'
Ali Fazal, now known for Raakh and Mirzapur, opened up about his tough early days, even after his role in 3 Idiots.
He shared that after the film he struggled to pay rent and buy food, saying, "There was a time when I only had to worry about just paying my rent and figuring out food on the table. That was the time after 3 Idiots and Always Kabhi Kabhi, and a couple of films which didn't work."
Fazal excited for 'Mirzapur The Movie'
To get by, Fazal turned to theater before landing bigger roles in Death of the Nile and Mirzapur.
He also talked about how Hollywood has strict weekend breaks while Bollywood is more flexible, and said he appreciates how easy it is to connect with people in the Indian industry.
Looking ahead, Fazal is excited for Mirzapur The Movie (out September 4), calling it an "experiment of its own kind" as the hit series jumps to the big screen with its original cast.