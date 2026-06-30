Fazal recalls rent and food struggles after '3 Idiots'

Fazal excited for 'Mirzapur The Movie'

To get by, Fazal turned to theater before landing bigger roles in Death of the Nile and Mirzapur.

He also talked about how Hollywood has strict weekend breaks while Bollywood is more flexible, and said he appreciates how easy it is to connect with people in the Indian industry.

Looking ahead, Fazal is excited for Mirzapur The Movie (out September 4), calling it an "experiment of its own kind" as the hit series jumps to the big screen with its original cast.