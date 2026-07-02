Fazal returns as Guddu in 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Sept 4
Entertainment
Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie, a prequel to the popular series Mirzapur, dropping September 4, 2026.
This time, we'll see Guddu at his most intense, dealing with heavy losses, emotional trauma, and a whole new level of rage.
Returning cast in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film pushes Guddu's quest for revenge even further.
Fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Divyenndu (Munna), and Jitendra Kumar (Bablu) return alongside Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tripathi.
Before this hits theaters, catch Fazal in Batwara 1947 on August 14.