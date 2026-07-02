Fazal returns as Guddu in 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Sept 4 Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie, a prequel to the popular series Mirzapur, dropping September 4, 2026.

This time, we'll see Guddu at his most intense, dealing with heavy losses, emotional trauma, and a whole new level of rage.