Federline's lawyer confirms Spears entered rehab voluntarily after DUI arrest

Federline and Spears family back rehab

Both Federline and Britney's family are supporting her choice, with their sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, showing support too.

Sean even added his mom's name to his social handle.

As Federline's lawyer put it, Kevin is aware of the reports and is happy if Britney is getting help, with everyone rooting for her as she takes charge of her well-being.