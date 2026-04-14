Federline's lawyer confirms Spears entered rehab voluntarily after DUI arrest
Entertainment
Britney Spears has decided to check herself into rehab after her DUI arrest last month, and her ex-husband Kevin Federline is fully behind her.
Federline's lawyer confirmed on Monday, April 13, 2026 that Britney made this move voluntarily, seeing it as a way to focus on her mental health and recovery.
Federline and Spears family back rehab
Both Federline and Britney's family are supporting her choice, with their sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, showing support too.
Sean even added his mom's name to his social handle.
As Federline's lawyer put it, Kevin is aware of the reports and is happy if Britney is getting help, with everyone rooting for her as she takes charge of her well-being.