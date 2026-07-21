Feek announces daughter Indy returns home after open heart surgery
Country singer Rory Feek's daughter Indy, 12, is finally back home after eight days in the hospital. She was admitted for complications following open-heart surgery, but doctors have now cleared her to return.
Rory shared the happy update on Substack: "Yesterday afternoon, eight days after going back to the children's hospital in Austin, we finally got word that Indy was free and clear to come home."
Feek posts updates criticized by daughters
Indy spent her first hours at home reading cards and letters from supporters, a gesture that meant a lot to her family.
Her surgery was for a congenital heart defect common in children with Down syndrome; she needed emergency care again due to severe fluid buildup around her heart.
While Rory has been posting updates about Indy's progress, his older daughters Heidi and Hopie criticized him for sharing Indy's health struggles publicly, saying it's not fair since Indy can't consent.
The family is still working through these tensions as Indy continues to recover.