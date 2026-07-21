Feek announces daughter Indy returns home after open heart surgery

Indy spent her first hours at home reading cards and letters from supporters, a gesture that meant a lot to her family.

Her surgery was for a congenital heart defect common in children with Down syndrome; she needed emergency care again due to severe fluid buildup around her heart.

While Rory has been posting updates about Indy's progress, his older daughters Heidi and Hopie criticized him for sharing Indy's health struggles publicly, saying it's not fair since Indy can't consent.

The family is still working through these tensions as Indy continues to recover.