Feek's daughter Indiana, 12, underwent open heart surgery in Austin
Entertainment
Country singer Rory Feek's daughter, Indiana, who is 12 and has Down syndrome, underwent open-heart surgery in Austin, Texas.
The operation was needed because a small hole in her heart was not healing on its own.
The surgery was expected to take six to seven hours, and she was to be in the ICU for a week.
Feek details staff preparation and emotions
Feek shared how hospital staff helped Indiana get ready by using visual aids and letting her decorate her oxygen mask (she picked bubblegum flavor for anesthesia).
He also opened up about how tough this journey has been emotionally, comparing it to when his late wife, Joey, battled cancer: he said being in the hospital again reminded him of 10 years ago when they prayed for a miracle for her mama Joey.