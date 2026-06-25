Feek's daughter Indiana, 12, underwent open heart surgery in Austin

Feek details staff preparation and emotions

Feek shared how hospital staff helped Indiana get ready by using visual aids and letting her decorate her oxygen mask (she picked bubblegum flavor for anesthesia).

He also opened up about how tough this journey has been emotionally, comparing it to when his late wife, Joey, battled cancer: he said being in the hospital again reminded him of 10 years ago when they prayed for a miracle for her mama Joey.