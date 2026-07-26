Feige says plan for Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' at Comic-Con
Entertainment
Doctor Doom is set to be the main villain in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters December 18, 2026.
Some fans are worried since Doom was only briefly introduced in Fantastic Four: First Steps, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige just addressed these concerns at San Diego Comic-Con, saying there's a plan for his character.
Feige likens Doom to Thanos arc
Feige compared Doom's journey to how Thanos was handled, reminding everyone that Thanos had minimal setup before Infinity War and really got his story there.
He reassured fans he was going to take his time and build him up over those two movies, promising that Doom's complexity will unfold across Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Secret Wars.