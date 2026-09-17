Fendi's ₹9.6L bag sparks debate over cultural appropriation

When contacted by Hindustan Times, the Chanakya School of Craft confirmed that in an April 19 video, Fendi had credited the artisans.

The video stated, "Discover how sequins, beads and mirrors are transformed into unique works of art through the skilled hands of Chanakya artisans."

The school further explained that while the embroidery is done in India by Chanakya, other aspects like leatherwork and final assembly are completed in Italy.