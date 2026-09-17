Fendi's ₹9.6L bag sparks debate over cultural appropriation
What's the story
Italian brand Fendi has come under fire for its bag, the Baguette 26424 Multicolour Re-Edition. Priced at $10,000 (₹9.59 lakh), the bag features multi-colored embroidery, mirror-work, and beads that bear a striking resemblance to traditional Indian crafts from Gujarat and Rajasthan. Social media users have raised questions around cultural appropriation. The bag is also being called the "Navratri bag" online.
Craftsmanship details
Bag made by Indian artisans
The Fendi bag is reportedly embroidered with 39,500 beads and 475 mirrors, requiring over 138 hours of craftsmanship.
An Instagram post by fashion watchdog Diet Paratha revealed that both the original and current versions of the mirrored bags were made by Indian artisans at Mumbai's Chanakya School of Craft.
Artisan credit
Bag credits artisans
When contacted by Hindustan Times, the Chanakya School of Craft confirmed that in an April 19 video, Fendi had credited the artisans.
The video stated, "Discover how sequins, beads and mirrors are transformed into unique works of art through the skilled hands of Chanakya artisans."
The school further explained that while the embroidery is done in India by Chanakya, other aspects like leatherwork and final assembly are completed in Italy.
Public reaction
Social media users question the brand's transparency
Despite Fendi's acknowledgment of the artisans, social media users have questioned the brand's transparency.
One user commented, "Brands these days are puposely launching rage bait designs."
Another said, "If Indian craftsmanship is an integral part of the product's story, shouldn't Fendi be telling that story more visibly?"
The debate continues over whether Western brands are adequately crediting traditional Indian crafts.