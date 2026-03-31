Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' starring Robbie and Elordi hits Prime Video
Entertainment
Emerald Fennell's fresh take on Wuthering Heights just dropped on Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms.
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bring Catherine and Heathcliff to life, diving deep into the intense emotions of Emily Bronte's classic story.
Buy for $24.99 or rent $19.99
You can buy the film for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 on Prime Video (you just need a free Amazon account). Once rented, you have 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish.
The cast also features Charlotte Mellington, Owen Cooper, and Hong Chau, with Fennell's reimagining of the story.