Fenty and Mayers's Beverly Crest mansion struck by gunfire

Ivanna Ortiz charged with attempted murder

During the chaos, Rihanna woke Rocky up, saying, "They're shooting at us."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky later saw bullet holes in the trailer's windshield and investigators found bullet holes in the front gate and wooden fence.

The suspect, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Florida, who prosecutors say was obsessed with Rihanna online, was arrested soon after and now faces attempted murder charges. If convicted, she could spend life in prison.