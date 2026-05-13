Fenty and Mayers's Beverly Crest mansion struck by gunfire
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a scary moment when their Beverly Crest mansion was targeted in a shooting on March 8, 2026.
The couple was inside an Airstream trailer parked in the driveway, while their three kids and Rihanna's mother were inside the home when the property was struck nearly 10 times.
Thankfully, everyone made it through unharmed.
Ivanna Ortiz charged with attempted murder
During the chaos, Rihanna woke Rocky up, saying, "They're shooting at us."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky later saw bullet holes in the trailer's windshield and investigators found bullet holes in the front gate and wooden fence.
The suspect, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Florida, who prosecutors say was obsessed with Rihanna online, was arrested soon after and now faces attempted murder charges. If convicted, she could spend life in prison.