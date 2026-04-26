Fenty arrives in Mumbai for pop-up, reunites with Ambanis
Entertainment
Rihanna just touched down in Mumbai for her Fenty Beauty pop-up launch, drawing a buzz from fans and paparazzi.
She last visited India two years ago and before heading to a star-studded launch event, reunited with the Ambani family (remember, she performed at their pre-wedding bash in 2024) on Sunday for an intimate lunch.
Fenty joins aarti at Ambani home
During a private lunch at the Ambanis's home, Rihanna got a warm traditional welcome. She joined in for an aarti, fed ladoos to a cow, and even tried fugadi, a local folk dance.
Isha and Radhika Ambani were there too, making it feel like more than just another celebrity stop.
Fenty Beauty pop-up opens in Mumbai
The Fenty Beauty pop-up opened in Mumbai. Rihanna's beauty line, now's your chance to check it out in person!