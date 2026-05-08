Fenty reveals children's doodle tattoo inked behind her knee
Entertainment
Rihanna just revealed a new tattoo: it's got a sweet backstory.
The design comes straight from doodles her kids made (complete with Paw Patrol stickers), which celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang turned into ink behind her knee.
Tattooist Bang Bang credits Fenty's children
Bang Bang shared on Instagram that this piece means a lot because it was created by Rihanna's children, saying, "designed by her babies."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to three young kids, and moments like this give fans a glimpse of their bond.
Fenty in Margiela at Met Gala
Rihanna and Rocky also made waves at the 2026 Met Gala: she wore a sculptural Maison Margiela gown with jeweled details, while he rocked a pink Chanel coat.
On the red carpet, Rihanna took time to compliment journalist Sheinelle Jones for her work.