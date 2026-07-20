Ferran Torres extra time goal gives Spain 2026 World Cup
Entertainment
Spain took home the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy after a tense extra time win against Argentina, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.
The event felt part sports, part concert, thanks to a star-studded, 27-minute halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, Coldplay, Shakira (with her new anthem "Dai Dai"), and Justin Bieber.
Donald Trump booed, fans faced delays
President Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance by helicopter, which led to tighter security and long waits for fans getting inside.
At the award ceremony, both President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were booed by the crowd.
Argentine defender Cristian Romero quietly skipped shaking President Donald Trump's hand while picking up his medal.