Madonna, Shakira, BTS to perform at FIFA World Cup final  

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the first time. Global music icons Madonna , Shakira, and BTS will be performing. The announcement was made by FIFA on Thursday. This is the first time in history that a FIFA World Cup final will have such a large-scale halftime concert. The event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Show details Chris Martin to curate halftime show Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will curate the halftime show, which has sparked discussions about how FIFA will manage the traditional 15-minute break during the final. Similar concerns were raised during the 2024 Copa America final in Miami when Shakira's performance extended the break beyond regulation time. The event is part of FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund, aiming to raise $100 million for children's education worldwide during the tournament.

Twitter Post See the announcement here Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.



Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,… pic.twitter.com/H2c2mc9q0b — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 14, 2026

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Additional details FIFA president Infantino's vision for historic halftime spectacle FIFA president Gianni Infantino first announced plans for a halftime spectacle in March last year, calling it a landmark moment for football's biggest event. "This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world," he said on social media. In addition to the final, FIFA has also planned to "take over" New York's Times Square during the tournament's concluding weekend.

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