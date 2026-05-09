FIFA World Cup 2026 opens with Mana and Perry concerts

World Cup album drops May 14

Canada's opening in Toronto features Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, and Alanis Morissette ahead of their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

LISA, J Balvin, and Anitta will pop up at other venues during the tournament.

FIFA hasn't revealed who'll play the final halftime show in New Jersey yet.

Also coming soon: a World Cup album with Shakira and Burna Boy's new track "Dai Dai," dropping May 14 with a music video!