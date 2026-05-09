FIFA World Cup 2026 opens with Mana and Perry concerts
Entertainment
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going all out with music: big names like Mana, Tyla, and Los Angeles Azules will kick off the party in Mexico City on June 11.
The next day, Katy Perry leads the US opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before the US faces Paraguay.
World Cup album drops May 14
Canada's opening in Toronto features Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, and Alanis Morissette ahead of their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
LISA, J Balvin, and Anitta will pop up at other venues during the tournament.
FIFA hasn't revealed who'll play the final halftime show in New Jersey yet.
Also coming soon: a World Cup album with Shakira and Burna Boy's new track "Dai Dai," dropping May 14 with a music video!