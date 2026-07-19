FIFA's 2026 World Cup final will feature 1st-ever halftime concert
Entertainment
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is getting its first-ever halftime show, and it is a big one. Music legends like Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Burna Boy will all hit the stage.
Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the lineup, with conductor Gustavo Dudamel joining in too.
The show will be broadcast via official broadcast services.
FIFA seeks $100 million for education
This is not just about music: FIFA aims to raise $100 million for children's education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
So while fans get an epic performance at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, they will also be supporting better education and soccer opportunities for kids around the world.