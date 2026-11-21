'MobLand' Season 3 filming begins after Hardy's exit rumors fiasco
What's the story
The third season of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand has officially begun filming, with Tom Hardy returning to the set. The actor, who plays fixer Harry da Souza, was previously rumored to have been removed from the show due to "creative differences" with producer David Glasser and writer Jez Butterworth. However, these reports were later proven false as Hardy reconciled with the team and filming commenced, Variety reported.
Plot details
What to expect from the upcoming season?
The upcoming season will continue to explore the Harrigan family saga while also presenting a personal dilemma for Hardy's character.
The show will delve deeper into the internal conflicts within the Harrigan family and their struggle for dominance in London's criminal underworld.
However, official plot details are yet to be revealed.
Production team
Meet the cast of 'MobLand' Season 3
Apart from Hardy, the third season will also see Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren reprising their roles as Conrad Harrigan and Maeve Harrigan, respectively.
The expected cast members include Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.
The series was created by Ronan Bennett, with Guy Ritchie serving as an executive producer and directing early episodes.
Season 2 conclusion
Season 2 was described as 'madder and badder' by Mirren
The second season of MobLand, which Mirren described as "madder and badder," premiered in September, with its final episode releasing on Friday.
Despite the speculation surrounding Hardy's departure, Brosnan had earlier dismissed any rumors of discord, calling it "a storm in a teacup."
There is no official release date for the third season yet, but it could be released in late 2027.