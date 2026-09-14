'Odiyan': Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror-thriller begins filming
What's the story
The highly anticipated horror-mystery film, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, has begun production. The announcement was made by the makers through a pooja ceremony marking the start of director Rahul Sadasivan's latest project. Set in 19th-century Kerala, the film is expected to draw heavily from local folklore and cultural traditions.
Production details
Production team shared images from 'pooja' ceremony
The film is a joint venture between Prithviraj Productions and Dharma Productions, with Sukumaran also serving as a co-producer.
The production team shared images from the pooja ceremony on social media, announcing the start of this exciting new journey.
"A new journey begins... Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran & Manju Warrier. Written & Directed by Rahul Sadasivan. A Prithviraj Productions x Dharma Productions venture," read their post.
Film's theme
Film likely to delve into folklore, mythology, and supernatural elements
While the main cast and period setting of Odiyan: The Age of Illusion have been confirmed, details about their characters and the overall plot remain undisclosed.
The film is likely to delve into the intersection of folklore, mythology, and supernatural elements against the backdrop of 19th-century Kerala's cultural landscape.
Sadasivan has previously explored these themes in Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam, and Dies Irae.
Recent release
'Odiyan' comes after Sukumaran's recent release 'Khalifa'
The new project comes after Sukumaran's recent release, Khalifa. Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam action film received mixed responses.
His next project is Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It will be released on September 18.
Sukumaran is also working on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, led by Mahesh Babu.