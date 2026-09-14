'Odiyan': Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror-thriller begins filming

The film is a joint venture between Prithviraj Productions and Dharma Productions, with Sukumaran also serving as a co-producer.

The production team shared images from the pooja ceremony on social media, announcing the start of this exciting new journey.

"A new journey begins... Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran & Manju Warrier. Written & Directed by Rahul Sadasivan. A Prithviraj Productions x Dharma Productions venture," read their post.