'The Batman Part II' begins production in Liverpool
What's the story
The production of The Batman Part II has officially begun in Liverpool. The port city was previously used as Gotham for the first film, which starred Robert Pattinson and was released worldwide in 2022. The sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, will see Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance join the cast.
Filming details
Reeves's team has begun prepping for the shoot
Liverpool has once again been transformed into Gotham City. The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that this week's activity was part of a technical recce by the studio, not a formal shoot. However, several vehicles were seen parked outside St George's Hall and at the Queensway Tunnel, hinting at the extensive preparations being made for the production.
Production history
Liverpool has hosted many major productions
Liverpool has become a popular location for major productions, including Sam Mendes's four-part Beatles movie biopic and TV dramas like Hamburg Days, The Cage, and This City is Ours. In 2025, the city also hosted the filming of the Batman spin-off Clayface around Liverpool Crown Court in Derby Square. The film is set to release in October 2027.