Filmmaker Bharathiraja's funeral today, Tamil Nadu pauses film, TV shoots
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja's funeral is happening today with full state honors. To pay respect, all film and TV shoots across Tamil Nadu are paused from 6am to 6pm
He died at 84 of age-related health issues.
Chief Minister announces state honors, Theni
The farewell will be held at his farmhouse in Vathalakundu, Theni district, at 3pm.
The chief minister visited his home and announced state honors, showing just how much Bharathiraja meant to the state.
Bharathiraja iconic for rural films
Known as Iyakkunar Imayam, Bharathiraja changed Tamil cinema forever with films like 16 Vayathinile and Mudhal Mariyadhai.
His rural stories made him a cultural icon, earning six National Film Awards, a Padma Shri, and plenty of respect over four decades.