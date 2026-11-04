Filmmaker Gupta died Oct 30 preparing Antilia web series
Entertainment
Before his sudden passing on October 30, 2026, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was gearing up for his first web series.
Gupta's vision included a dramatic retelling of the 2021 Antilia incident, one of Mumbai's most talked-about real-life cases.
Gupta envisioned Kapoor Shah Khanna cast
Gupta had envisioned Kapoor as Mumbai's police commissioner and Shah as a bureaucrat, with Khanna playing assistant commissioner of police.
The project was still early in development when he passed away at 57.
Known for films like Kaante and Shootout at Wadala, Gupta was respected for exploring real events with depth and nuance, a storytelling approach that made him stand out over his 32-year career.