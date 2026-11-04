Filmmaker Gupta died October 30 prepping 'CIU: Criminals in Uniform'
Entertainment
Before his unexpected passing on October 30, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was gearing up for his first web series, CIU: Criminals in Uniform.
The screen adaptation of the true crime thriller written by investigative journalists Dr Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Trivedi, the eight-part show had approached big names like Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Akshaye Khanna.
Cast plans for 'CIU' uncertain
Gupta had mapped out an ambitious cast, including Emraan Hashmi and Ronit Bose Roy, and put serious effort into pitching the project.
Sadly, with his sudden death, the future of CIU is now unclear.
This series was meant to be a major new chapter in his career.