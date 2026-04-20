Filmmaker Kashyap paused acting over repetitive roles for creative challenges
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap, the filmmaker behind Gangs of Wasseypur, hit pause on his acting career because he kept getting offered the same type of roles over and over.
He found it frustrating and wanted something more creatively challenging, so he started turning down projects that didn't excite him.
Kashyap supporting 'Dacoit: A Love Story'
Kashyap is back on screen with Dacoit: A Love Story, a Telugu film that was released on April 10, 2026.
This time, he's taken on a supporting role, proving he's serious about picking projects that push his limits and let him show off his range as an actor.