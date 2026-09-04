Filmmaker Prabhudeva to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara' festival in Mysuru
Entertainment
Yuva Dasara, the much-loved music and dance festival in Mysuru, is getting a star opening this year, with filmmaker, actor, and choreographer Prabhudeva set to inaugurate the event.
Known for pulling in huge crowds (especially young folks), the festival is being held on a large vacant plot for the last couple of years to accommodate the growing crowds.
Organizers hope Prabhudeva energizes festival
Organizers personally invited Prabhudeva to his Chennai home, and he agreed to launch the festivities.
With his energy and star power, they're hoping this year's Yuva Dasara will be even more exciting and memorable for everyone attending.