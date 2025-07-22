Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan reveals he had blocked carotid arteries Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan just shared that both his carotid arteries, which send blood to the brain, were over 75% blocked—without any symptoms.

"I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done," he said.

Now back home and doing well, Roshan is urging everyone over 45 not to skip heart CT scans and carotid sonography, since these checks are "often ignored completely."