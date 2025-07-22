Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan reveals he had blocked carotid arteries
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan just shared that both his carotid arteries, which send blood to the brain, were over 75% blocked—without any symptoms.
"I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done," he said.
Now back home and doing well, Roshan is urging everyone over 45 not to skip heart CT scans and carotid sonography, since these checks are "often ignored completely."
Why carotid artery health is crucial for stroke prevention
Carotid arteries keep your brain supplied with blood, but when they get clogged (often silently), your risk of stroke jumps way up.
The scary part? You might not notice until it's serious.
Risk factors include things like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, or just getting older.
How to keep these arteries healthy
Absolutely!
Staying active, eating less junk food and salt, quitting smoking if you do it, managing health conditions early—and yes, getting regular check-ups after 45—all help lower your risk.
Roshan's story is a solid reminder: don't wait for symptoms before caring about your health.