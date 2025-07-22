Next Article
Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
Raashii Khanna is officially on board for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, playing a character named Shloka.
She'll be sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan—yep, the actor who's also Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.
The film comes from director Harish Shankar and Mythri Movie Makers (the team behind Pushpa).
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' brings back the hit Shankar-Kalyan duo
This movie brings back the hit Shankar-Kalyan duo after Gabbar Singh, but this time in a cop drama vibe.
Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead opposite Kalyan, and with music by Devi Sri Prasad and some top-notch crew on board, expectations are pretty high for this one.