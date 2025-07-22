Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' brings back the hit Shankar-Kalyan duo

This movie brings back the hit Shankar-Kalyan duo after Gabbar Singh, but this time in a cop drama vibe.

Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead opposite Kalyan, and with music by Devi Sri Prasad and some top-notch crew on board, expectations are pretty high for this one.