Next Article
Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer brings 'Welcome' vibes
Ajay Devgn just dropped the second trailer for Son of Sardaar 2, and it's giving major Welcome vibes.
The story follows Jassi (Devgn), whose life gets flipped when his wife (Neeru Bajwa) wants a divorce.
Things get even messier when he falls for Rabia (Mrunal Thakur) and has to win over her mafia family—cue some funny moments where he pretends to be a colonel.
Film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Neeru Bajwa, and Ravi Kishan
Along with Devgn, the film features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Sanjay Dutt.
Expect a blend of comedy and family drama as Jassi tries to balance love and expectations.
Son of Sardaar 2 hits theaters on August 1, 2025.
```