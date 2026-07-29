Filmmaker Varma says AI could shake up politics for good
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma thinks AI might one day shake up politics for good.
He says AI could make governments more transparent and efficient, since algorithms aren't tempted by bribes or personal gain like humans can be.
Varma: Dubai automation can reduce corruption
Varma pointed to Dubai's smart police stations, where people file reports without ever talking to a person, as proof that automation can reduce corruption.
He also believes AI could use real data, like satellite images and weather trends, to create fairer policies, especially in areas like agriculture.
Still, he admits many politicians may push back against this change to hold onto their power.