Filmmakers plan legal action after 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5
Entertainment
Satluj, a political drama inspired by real events in Punjab, was removed from ZEE5 just two days after its release.
Kanwaljit Singh, who stars in the film, expressed shock, calling the move a blow to free speech.
The government cited security concerns and IT rules for taking it down, and the filmmakers are now planning legal action.
'Satluj' faced 127 censor cuts
The film, originally titled Punjab 95, faced major hurdles with the censor board, which demanded 127 cuts that producers refused. To get around this, they released it online under a new name. Officials pointed to this as a compliance issue leading to its removal.
Satluj tells the story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's investigation into mass cremations in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.