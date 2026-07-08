Filmmakers plan legal action after 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5

'Satluj' faced 127 censor cuts

The film, originally titled Punjab 95, faced major hurdles with the censor board, which demanded 127 cuts that producers refused. To get around this, they released it online under a new name. Officials pointed to this as a compliance issue leading to its removal.

Satluj tells the story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's investigation into mass cremations in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.