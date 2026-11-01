Final 'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer teases Godzilla King Ghidorah battle
Entertainment
The final trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero is here, and it's setting up a huge face-off between Godzilla and the legendary King Ghidorah.
The film lands in theaters November 6, 2026, and the trailer offers just enough of their battle to get fans hyped, while keeping most of the story a mystery.
'Godzilla Minus One' sequel reunites characters
Picking up after Godzilla Minus One, this sequel brings back familiar characters as they team up to take on King Ghidorah's chaos.
Released during Godzilla weekend, the movie promises more twists and action.