'Mismatched' S04: Dimple-Rishi return for one final season in February
What's the story
The fourth and final season of the popular Netflix series Mismatched is reportedly set to premiere in February 2027. The streaming platform is strategically planning the show's farewell season for a month associated with love and romance, per Variety India. The upcoming season will mark the conclusion of Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi Singh Shekhawat's (Rohit Saraf) story.
Plot continuation
Exploring the aftermath of Dimple and Rishi's engagement
The fourth season will continue from the emotionally charged ending of Season 3, which was released in December 2024.
Despite being engaged, Dimple and Rishi decided to put their relationship on hold as they realized their individual ambitions were taking them in different directions.
The upcoming season will explore this decision further and provide closure to their relationship.
Production insights
Cast and crew of 'Mismatched' Season 4
The fourth season of Mismatched will feature the return of the main cast, including Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Ahsaas Channa.
The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Production for the final season began in July 2026, with Koli and Saraf returning to the sets, and filming was completed in September.
Release date
'Mismatched': A love story that captured hearts
The fourth season of Mismatched is set to premiere in February 2027, marking the show's final chapter.
The announcement was made by Netflix in May 2025, promising one last hurrah for the beloved characters.
The series has been a fan favorite since its debut on Netflix in November 2020 and has followed the evolving relationship between an aspiring tech professional and a young man with traditional romantic ideas.